BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb files pricing term sheet
* Files pricing term sheet related to its offering of 2019 notes and 2027 notes - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lHhR1j) Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. Renal Care, Inc.: * Moodys rates U.S. renals $485 million credit facilities; b2 cfr assigned
* Files pricing term sheet related to its offering of 2019 notes and 2027 notes - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lHhR1j) Further company coverage:
* Peabody Energy -Australian Competition And Consumer Commission issued statement of issues in relation to transaction between Peabody Australia and South32 Aluminum
* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc - on February 15 entered into a first amendment of its amended and restated credit agreement