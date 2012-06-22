BRIEF-Autohome Inc anounces transaction between shareholders and board change
* Autohome Inc announces transaction between shareholders and board change
June 22 Celulosa Argentina SA (CEL.BA): * Moodys downgrades Celulosa Argentinas corporate family rating to b3 * Rpt-moodys downgrades celulosa argentinas corporate family rating to b3
* Autohome Inc announces transaction between shareholders and board change
* Files for stock shelf of up to $172.5 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lHid89) Further company coverage:
* Teleflex (TFX) announces 510(k) clearance and US launch of trapliner catheter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: