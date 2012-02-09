(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has published the second edition of its 'U.S. Retail Credit Insights' newsletter. The newsletter provides brief company-specific and sector comments, links and summaries to rating actions and detailed industry reports, and Fitch's views on topical issues. To receive future, complimentary issues directly to your email inbox, please complete this brief form: here The current issue discusses the following topics: --Subsector Spotlight: Fourth-Quarter 2011 Department Store Sales Show Continued Bifurcation; --Other Notable Results: Fitch's expectations for 2012 on select retailers such as The Gap, Levi, RadioShack, and Jones Apparel based on recently reported fourth quarter sales and/or earnings results; --Rating Actions over the past three months. Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Credit Insights (New York Ratings Team)