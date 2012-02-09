CORRECTED-Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has published the second edition of its 'U.S. Retail Credit Insights' newsletter. The newsletter provides brief company-specific and sector comments, links and summaries to rating actions and detailed industry reports, and Fitch's views on topical issues. To receive future, complimentary issues directly to your email inbox, please complete this brief form: here The current issue discusses the following topics: --Subsector Spotlight: Fourth-Quarter 2011 Department Store Sales Show Continued Bifurcation; --Other Notable Results: Fitch's expectations for 2012 on select retailers such as The Gap, Levi, RadioShack, and Jones Apparel based on recently reported fourth quarter sales and/or earnings results; --Rating Actions over the past three months. Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Credit Insights (New York Ratings Team)
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.