(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report that credit quality in the U.S. packaging sector would remain relatively stable in 2012. The article is titled "Credit Themes: M&A And Higher Raw Material Costs Could Change Our Mostly Stable Outlook On U.S. Packaging." About 68% of packaging companies we rate have stable outlooks vs. about 16% that have negative outlooks. Risks to our stable outlook on the sector include potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and higher raw material costs. "Opportunities for M&A and leveraged buyouts, plus the prospect of higher raw material costs could lead us to take a few negative rating actions this year," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Liley Mehta. Most U.S. packaging companies improved their operating performance in 2011 over the prior year, despite rising raw material costs and weak demand in certain end markets. In fact, most global packaging producers increased their revenues and earnings, even as they broadened their product mix and geographic footprint through acquisitions and invested in emerging markets. Domestic packaging companies focused on price increases, productivity gains, and financial discipline to offset higher costs. The packaging sector also engaged in significant M&A activity during 2011, thanks to an improving economy, favorable capital markets, and low interest rates. The total value of packaging deals in 2011 far exceeded 2010's. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Liley Mehta, New York (1) 212-438-1263;

liley_mehta@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)