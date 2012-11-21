Nov 21 - Slowing load growth and growing reliance on natural gas to generate
electricity were among the primary topics at the 47th Annual Edison Electric
Institute (EEI) financial conference and are discussed in a Fitch Ratings
wrap-up report.
Other concerns include: inroads from competing, nontraditional energy sources;
purveyors of energy efficiency; and looming tax policy decisions regarding
dividends and capital gains. Hallway chatter at the convention included the
impact of Hurricane Sandy on east coast utilities.
The EEI Conference convened in Phoenix, AZ, on Nov. 11, 2012 against a backdrop
of low interest rates and power prices which is, generally, in Fitch's view,
supportive of existing credit quality for investor-owned utilities (IOUs).
In addition, Fitch noted that IOUs have ample access to both debt and equity
capital markets and utility-focused strategies broadly consistent with U.S.
energy policy goals.
As discussed at Fitch's annual breakfast session, results so far in 2012 are
consistent with Fitch's expectations as articulated at last year's breakfast
presentation at EEI, including sluggish kWh sales growth, an anemic economic
recovery, gas supply overhang, high capex and industry consolidation.
The industry outlook remains stable, in Fitch's opinion, with credit metrics
consistent with the existing median ratings of 'BBB' and 'BBB+' for utility
parent and operating companies, respectively. Within Fitch utilities portfolio,
83% of Rating Outlooks in the sector are Stable.
The full 'EEI Wrap-Up Report' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EEI 2012 Wrap-Up: Load Uncertainty and
the Dash to Gas