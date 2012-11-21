Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on the following New
Jersey Economic Development Authority (Lutheran Social Ministries at Crane's
Mill) ratings:
--Approximately $16 million fixed-rate revenue bonds, series 2008A;
--Approximately $4.5 million variable-rate revenue bonds, series 2008B*;
--Approximately $12.3 million fixed-rate revenue refunding bonds, series 2005A;
--Approximately $11.9 million variable-rate revenue refunding bonds, series
2005B*.
* Variable-rate demand bonds (VRDBs) are backed by letters of credit (LOCs) from
TD Bank, which Fitch was not asked to rate.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative
SECURITY
Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues, a mortgage on the
property and debt service reserve fund for the fixed-rate bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DECLINING LIQUIDITY METRICS: The Negative Outlook reflects a decline in Crane's
Mill's liquidity position over the last four years and was exacerbated by the
transfer of over $6 million of cash to the parent organization for the
development of certain mission-driven programs in New Jersey. Fitch views this
negatively and the transfers were unexpected. A further decline in liquidity
would likely result in downward rating pressure.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Crane's Mill's debt burden is high with maximum annual debt
service (MADS) of 16.2% of total 2011 revenue compared to the 'BBB' category of
12.9% due to the issuance of its series 2008 bonds for a facility expansion.
Debt service coverage (actual) was adequate at 1.7x through the nine months
ended Sept. 30, 2012 despite continued slow fill up of the new units.
SLOW FILL-UP OF NEW UNITS CONTINUES: Of its additional 75 units that were added
in 2010, only 41 have been sold and the progress in selling the units has been
slow with missed sales targets over the last two years. Although this remains a
concern, Fitch believes Crane's Mill has some flexibility in reaching stabilized
occupancy as MADS doesn't occur until 2027 and its temporary debt ($4.4 million
remaining to be paid from initial entrance fees) does not need to be repaid
until 2018.
SOLID PROFITABILITY: Crane's Mill's profitability metrics are good with net
operating margins of 11.4% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012 and 10.6% in
fiscal 2011 compared to the 'BBB' category median of 9.5%.
MANAGEMENT TURNOVER: The executive director of Crane's Mill recently departed
and the CFO of the parent organization is departing before year-end. Fitch
expects the new leadership will be beneficial for the organization.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED DECLINE IN LIQUIDITY POSITION: Fitch expects Crane's Mill's liquidity
position to remain in line with the 'BBB' category medians. Continued
deterioration to the balance sheet would likely result in negative rating
pressure.
FAILURE TO RENEW LOC IN 2013: Crane's Mill has a letter of credit (LOC) that
supports about $16.4 million of variable rate demand bonds. The LOC expires in
July 2013 and the failure to renew or replace the LOC would stress an already
weakened liquidity position.
CREDIT PROFILE
Crane's Mill completed its expansion project (66 ILUs, 10 cottages, six new ALUs
and the renovation of 12 existing ALUs) with the new units available for
occupancy in March 2010. Fitch views the project favorably, which include
improvements to Crane's Mill's existing campus and services, increased monthly
revenues with limited incremental expenses, and a better balance between the
number ILUs and health center beds. However, due to the recession, Crane's Mill
suffered a sizable number of pre-sale cancellations and fill-up remains below
expectations.
As of November 16, 2012, 41 of the 75 new units (55%) were occupied. Only 5 new
units were sold in fiscal 2012 and management has budgeted for 15 new unit sales
in 2013, which Fitch believes is aggressive considering the current pace of
sales. Turnover in its existing units in 2012 has returned to normal from the
above-average move-outs in 2011 and net turnover entrance fees of $1.4 million
at September 30, 2012 are an improvement from the negative $18,000 in fiscal
2011. Crane's Mill has been converting its residency contracts from a
predominantly type A contract to a predominantly type B contract as units
turnover, which Fitch views as beneficial since it should lower Crane's Mill's
overall risk profile. Currently, Crane's Mill has about 55% type B contracts
and 45% type A contracts.
Liquidity is currently adequate for the rating category. Total unrestricted
cash at Sept. 30, 2012 (nine-month interim) was $20.1 million, which equals
311.4 days cash on hand (DCOH), 43.5% cash to debt and 4.2x cushion ratio,
compared to the respective 'BBB' category medians of 369 days, 50.9% and 6.6x.
Liquidity metrics reflect the significant debt issuance in 2008 and also the
cash contribution to Lutheran Social Ministries of New Jersey, Inc., the sole
member of Crane's Mill. In fiscal 2011 Crane's Mill transferred $3.1 million to
Lutheran Social Ministries and another $3.4 million in 2012 in order to further
the mission of the organization. The distribution of cash to the parent is
really only limited by Crane's Mill's bond covenant compliance of maintaining
240 days cash on hand. Fitch views these transfers negatively and further
support leading to deterioration to its balance sheet would likely result in
negative rating action. Management stated that it does not expect to transfer
any funds in fiscal 2013.
Despite continued slow fill-up of Crane's Mill's expansion project that was
completed in 2010, management continues to effectively control expenses and
Crane's Mill's operating profile remains in line with 'BBB' category medians. In
fiscal 2011, Crane's Mill posted a net operating margin of 10.8%, compared with
the 'BBB' category median of 6.8%. Operating ratio of 96.6% in fiscal 2011 and
95.8% through the nine-month interim is favorable compared to the 'BBB' category
median of 97.2%. Adjusted net operating margin in fiscal 2011 was 10.5%, below
the median of 20.3%, reflecting the significant refunds in fiscal 2011. At
September 30, 2012 adjusted net operating margin was improved at 18.2%, which is
more in line with the 'BBB' category median.
Crane's Mill has approximately $49 million of debt outstanding, which is 43%
variable-rate and 59% fixed-rate. In 2008, Crane's Mill issued $22.4 million of
series 2008B bonds (temporary debt), which is to be redeemed from initial
entrance fee receipts from the new units. To date, Crane's Mill has paid down
approximately $18 million of the debt with initial entrance fees, and management
expects to pay down an additional $1.3 million before fiscal year end 2012 and
then the remaining $3.2 million in fiscal 2013. This temporary debt matures in
July 2018. After the repayment of its temporary debt, Crane's Mill's exposure
to letter of credit (LOC)-backed variable-rate demand bonds will be about $11.9
million. The LOC is with TD Bank and expires in July 2013. Crane's Mill's debt
burden remains high with MADS equating to 16.2% of total 2011 revenue compared
to the 'BBB' category median of 12.9% but an improvement from 18% in fiscal
2010.
Maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $4.5 million occurs in 2027. Current
actual debt service is $3.3 million. Actual debt service coverage by turnover
entrance fees was 1.7x through the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012 compared to
1.4x in 2011 and 1.5x in 2010. MADS coverage is weaker due to suppressed cash
flow and revenue generation due to slow fill up of the new units. MADS coverage
by turnover entrance fees was 1.3x through the nine months ended September 30,
2012 compared to 0.9x in fiscal 2011 and 1.0x in fiscal 2010. There is no
occupancy covenant on the new units as long as Crane's Mill maintains a debt
service coverage ratio of at least 1.25x for the previous two quarters,
calculated on a rolling two-quarters basis, which Crane's Mill has achieved
to-date.
The Negative Outlook reflects the deterioration in Crane's Mill's balance sheet
and the limited flexibility it provides as it continues to be challenged with
filling its new units. A deterioration in Crane's Mill's financial performance
would likely result in negative rating pressure.
Located on a 48-acre site in West Caldwell, NJ, Crane's Mill is a type A and
type B continuing care retirement community (CCRC) consisting of 282 ILUs, 48
ALUs, 66 nursing beds, and 18 memory support beds. In fiscal 2011, Crane's Mill
had total revenues of $26.5 million. Crane's Mill has covenanted to provide
annual audited financial statements within 120 days of its fiscal year end and
un-audited financial statements within 45 days of each fiscal quarter.