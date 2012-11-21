(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- France-based composite mutual insurance group Covea has announced that
it will restructure its operations, in particular creating an intermediate
holding company, Covea Cooperations, which will own all operating entities of
Covea.
-- The mutual group MMA will own a third of Covea Cooperations, alongside
the mutual groups MAAF and GMF, which could affect our views of the financial
and business profiles of MMA IARD Assurances Mutuelles (MMA).
-- We are therefore placing our 'A-' insurer financial strength and
counterparty credit ratings on MMA on CreditWatch with developing implications.
-- The developing implications reflect the possibility that we could
raise, lower, or affirm the ratings on MMA, after we further assess the risks
and benefits for MMA from the restructuring.
Rating Action
On Nov. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' insurer
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on French mutual insurer
MMA IARD Assurances Mutuelles (MMA) on CreditWatch with developing
implications. We also placed our 'A-' financial strength rating on MMA's U.K.
subsidiary Covea Insurance plc on CreditWatch with developing implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows France-based composite mutual insurance
group Covea's announcement that it will undertake a groupwide legal and
financial restructuring, with potential implications for MMA IARD Assurances
Mutuelles (MMA), which is a member of Covea. We therefore expect to assess the
impact the restructuring could have on the ratings on MMA.
In particular, Covea will create Covea Cooperations, a sub-holding company to
be owned by Covea's three mutual groups MMA, MAAF and GMF. Covea Cooperations
will likely be the full owner of the group's insurance operating entities.
The mutual group MMA will own a third of Covea Cooperations meaning it will
indirectly own (through Covea Cooperations) one third of the operating
entities of the GMF and MAAF groups. This is likely to materially affect
MMA's' business and financial profiles, in our opinion, because MMA's scope of
consolidation, on which we base our opinion of MMA's financial strength, will
change substantially. We nevertheless understand that this restructuring is
subject to regulatory and policyholder assembly approvals.
The rating on MMA is supported by its strong competitive position in the
French property/casualty market, prudent investment strategy, and solid
capitalization. Partially offsetting these strengths are MMA's financial
management practices that are not commensurate with the current size of the
insurer's life portfolio and only good, albeit improving, operating
performance.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch within the next 90 days. During
this period, we will assess the implications of the restructuring on MMA's
business and financial profiles, and in turn, on the ratings. We understand
the restructuring will be completed by year-end 2012.
We could raise, affirm, or lower the ratings on MMA, depending on our views of
the potential implications on its financial and business risk profiles. An
upgrade or a downgrade, if any, is unlikely to exceed two notches.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
MMA IARD Assurances Mutuelle
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Watch Dev/-- A-/Stable/--
MMA IARD Assurances Mutuelle
Covea Insurance Plc
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Watch Dev/-- A-/Stable/--
