June 25 Grupo Modelo SAB de CV GMODELOC.MX: * Says aware of speculation over deal with Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (ABI.BR) * Modelo says continually evaluating various strategic options * Modelo says has had talks with Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (ABI.BR) over possible

deal to expand existing relationship * Modelo says talks may or may not result in a deal and speculation is

premature