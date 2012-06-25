(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias to â€˜BBBsfâ€ here June 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded all 44 classes of multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias (MICH; CDOs of Spanish covered bonds) to 'BBBsf' from 'A-sf' with a Negative Outlook on all the ratings. A complete list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. These downgrades are mainly driven by changes to refinancing spread (RS) assumptions in line with Fitch's current covered bond assumptions. RSs are used to estimate the marked-to-market haircut on the performing part of the cover pool of a defaulted cedula hipotecaria (CH) that needs to be sold to redeem the cedulas. The rating actions follow the downgrade of Spain to 'BBB'/Negative/'F2' on June 2012 and the subsequent downgrades of several Spanish banks participating in the MICH sector in a context of stressed risk premia. RSs are volatile in the current market environment. Fitch has therefore assigned a rating category to the sector without notch differentiation between transactions, and has also applied RSs ranging from 790bp to 850bp under 'BBBsf' stress scenarios. In addition, Fitch reviewed the impact of the limited credit enhancement (CE) provided by the reserve funds (RF) available to a small number of MICH transactions (ie AyT Cedulas Cajas III, IV, V, VI, and VIII). Fitch decided not to differentiate the rating of the classes of these transactions because the CE provided by the RFs is relatively small compared to the sensitivity to other analytical assumptions such as refinancing spreads, prepayment rates and recovery rates. Today's rating action is not driven by material changes to the over-collateralisation (OC) ratios of participating banks. Fitch had recently downgraded the MICH sector to 'A-sf' last May 2012, capturing the deterioration of the OC ratios of a limited number of issuers of CH and the lack of strong commitments to maintain minimum OC levels by banks rated 'F3' or lower. More details will be available in a special report "Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker", which will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)