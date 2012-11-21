Nov 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today confirmed its ratings on 14 bonds fully supported by letters of credit (LOCs) due to the extension of the LOC expiration dates for each bond. Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our ratings on the LOC provider, the expiration or termination of the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms. The complete ratings list is available in "LOC-Supported Bond Ratings Confirmed Due To Extended LOC Expiration Dates," published today on the Global Credit Portal on RatingsDirect. The list is also available on Standard & Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com. On the home page, under Ratings Resources, click on Ratings Actions and then select Structured Finance. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of Credit-Supported Debt, July 6, 2009 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.