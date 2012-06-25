(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 Fitch Ratings has affirmed ISA Capital do Brasil S.A.'s
(ISA Capital) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+',
and its National scale rating of 'AA-(bra)'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the company's USD31.6 million of senior secured
notes outstanding at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
ISA Capital do Brasil's ratings reflect the strong credit quality of CTEEP
[Fitch IDR of 'AA+(bra)'], its sole revenue source and only operating asset.
CTEEP's strong credit quality is attributable to its monopoly position, its
stable and predictable operating cash flow and its financially sound credit
profile. The ratings also reflect the noteholders' structural subordination to
CTEEP's obligations, as well as the company's concession renewal and refinancing
risks.
The one-notch rating difference for ISA Capital's outstanding bonds reflects its
enhanced recovery prospects due to the refinancing of the majority of its debt
with (subordinated, debt-like) preferred equity. The 2017 bonds are currently
over-collateralized. The USD31.6 million (BRL57 million) of outstanding debt is
secured by a significant portion of ISA Capital's shares of CTEEP.
STRONG CREDIT METRICS:
ISA Capital's credit quality reflects the company's structural subordination to
CTEEP's obligations given that ISA only owns 37.8% of its total capital and does
not receive the full benefits of operating cash flow. CTEEP's leverage is
considered adequate for the rating category, and ISA Captal's capital structure
has marginally improved after the company repurchased the bulk of its debt
outstanding and refinanced it with preferred equity. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ISA
Capital consolidated debt amounted to approximately BRL4.0 billion. This debt
consisted of approximately BRL2.8 billion at CTEEP and BRL1.2 billion at ISA
Capital (including its preferred shares). This translates into a leverage ratio
of 2.8 times (x) on a consolidated basis.
CTEEP's cash flow generation and cash flow distributions (dividends) to ISA
Capital are stable and predictable. ISA Capital's consolidated FFO interest
coverage ratio of approximately 7.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011 was considered strong
for the rating category. During 2011, ISA Capital received approximately BRL340
million of dividends from CTEEP. Going forward, distributions from CTEEP's are
expected to range between BRL250 million and BRL300 million per year, which ISA
Capital will use to pay dividends on preferred equity and service the remaining
portion of the 2017 bonds not tendered during 2010. Alternatively, ISA Capital
is contemplating growth alternatives outside CTEEP that could demand use of
liquidity. The company expects to fund acquisitions with cash on hand and
dividends receive from CTEEP, without raising significant amounts of additional
debt at the holding company level.
LOW BUSINESS RISK AND STABLE CASH FLOW GENERATION:
CTEEP's monopoly position stems from its exclusive right to provide electricity
transmission services through its two concessions, which expire in 2015 and
2031. Furthermore, two CTEEP's concessions are located in the state of Sao
Paulo, which accounts for one-third of Brazil's overall GDP, making it one of
the largest electricity consumers in the country. CTEEP's strong market position
should further benefit the company when it participates in future bids for new
transmission lines. Whether or not the regulator renews the company's concession
in 2015 is uncertain.
CTEEP cash flow generation is very stable and predictable, exhibiting the low
business risk profile of an electric transmission utility company. CTEEP's
tariff-setting mechanism is straightforward, receiving minor intervention from
its regulator. The company's tariffs are fixed and adjusted by inflation every
year, and 77.3% of its revenues will not be revised by the regulator until 2015.
The balance is revised every four years. Furthermore, CTEEP's revenues are
exempt from volumetric risk as its maximum permitted annual revenue (PAR) is
based on the electricity transmission assets available to users, instead of the
transmitted electricity.
CONCESSION RENEWAL RISK:
CTEEP generates the majority of its revenue through a concession that expires in
2015, which is automatically adjusted annually by inflation and
regulator-approved investments. Whether or not the government renews the
company's concession in 2015 is uncertain, and this risk has been incorporated
in the rating. This concession can be renewed for a period of 20 years at the
government's discretion. Should the government not renew CTEEP's concession in
2015, the company is entitled to receive compensation for the value of its
assets net of depreciation. If this were to happen, the expected compensation
plus CTEEP's retained earnings are expected to generate enough distributions for
the holding company to service its financial obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Any ISA Capital rating changes will reflect changes in CTEEP's credit quality,
which could be negatively affected by a significant, or above-expectation
increase in leverage; regulatory intervention in the tariff adjustment process;
heightened uncertainty regarding concession renegotiation process; and if
relevant off-balance-sheet contingencies become mandatory. Improving
macroeconomic conditions in Brazil coupled with a Sovereign rating upgrade and a
continuously strong corporate financial profile could lead to a positive ratings
impact. A significant change in ISA Capital stand-alone capital structure that
could result from the company's expansion plan could also impact the rating.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)