(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Moscow Integrated Power Company's (MIPC) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlooks, and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. Its National ratings are affirmed at Long-term 'AA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term at 'F1+(rus)'. MIPC's local currency and National senior unsecured ratings are affirmed at 'BB+' and 'AA(rus)' respectively. MIPC's ratings are notched down by two levels from those of the City of Moscow ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its majority shareholder, and reflect their strong operational and strategic ties, in accordance with Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' Methodology dated 12 August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assesses MIPC's stand-alone creditworthiness in the mid-'BB' rating category. MIPC continues to receive large subsidies from the City of Moscow for uneconomic (below-cost) residential utility tariffs - RUB15.4bn or about 17.0% of revenues in 2011, as compared to RUB14.9bn or 17.4% of revenues in 2010. During January-April 2012 MIPC received subsidies of RUB8.1bn. Fitch forecasts that over time the level of subsidies will decrease, since the City of Moscow will probably switch to a more targeted subsidisation of certain household categories. Fitch does not expect significant heat volume growth in 2012, and power and heat tariffs increases in the medium term are likely to fall below the expected 15% annual price increase for natural gas. Maximum heat tariff growth for Moscow for 2012 is approved at 6%, starting from July, and at about 4%, starting from September. In the agency's view, economic residential heat tariffs and profitable operations (i.e. without subsidies) would be positive for MIPC's credit profile. However, Fitch does not currently anticipate that these events will materialise in the medium term. MIPC estimates its total capex needs at around RUB12bn annually over 2012-14, to be spent mainly on reconstruction of heat supply network and equipment, rather than on capacity expansion. Despite significant capex spend, Fitch expects that MIPC will maintain funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage at under 2x and FFO interest coverage of above 10x in 2012-15. At end-2011 MIPC had unadjusted debt of RUB21.7bn, up from RUB9.9bn at end-2010. The increase in debt mainly relates to the replacement of outstanding trade accounts payable to Mosenergo for bank loans from Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable) in 2011-12. At end-2011 outstanding trade accounts payable was RUB7bn. Fitch views MIPC's liquidity position as manageable. At end-2011 the company had RUB1.8bn of short-term borrowings and RUB261m in short-term finance lease obligations, compared with RUB8.2bn of cash in hand and RUB1.1bn of unused credit facilities (as of 4 May 2012). In 2011-12 MIPC rolled over its short-term bank loans and concluded long-term loan agreements with Sberbank that mature in 2013-14. At the same time, the agency expects that MIPC's free cash flow will remain negative in 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria include 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria' dated 12 August 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (New York Ratings Team)