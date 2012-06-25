(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Moscow Integrated Power Company's
(MIPC) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BB+' with Stable Outlooks, and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. Its
National ratings are affirmed at Long-term 'AA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook and
Short-term at 'F1+(rus)'. MIPC's local currency and National senior unsecured
ratings are affirmed at 'BB+' and 'AA(rus)' respectively.
MIPC's ratings are notched down by two levels from those of the City of Moscow
('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its majority shareholder, and reflect their strong
operational and strategic ties, in accordance with Fitch's 'Parent and
Subsidiary Rating Linkage' Methodology dated 12 August 2011 and available at
www.fitchratings.com. The agency assesses MIPC's stand-alone creditworthiness in
the mid-'BB' rating category.
MIPC continues to receive large subsidies from the City of Moscow for uneconomic
(below-cost) residential utility tariffs - RUB15.4bn or about 17.0% of revenues
in 2011, as compared to RUB14.9bn or 17.4% of revenues in 2010. During
January-April 2012 MIPC received subsidies of RUB8.1bn. Fitch forecasts that
over time the level of subsidies will decrease, since the City of Moscow will
probably switch to a more targeted subsidisation of certain household
categories.
Fitch does not expect significant heat volume growth in 2012, and power and heat
tariffs increases in the medium term are likely to fall below the expected 15%
annual price increase for natural gas. Maximum heat tariff growth for Moscow for
2012 is approved at 6%, starting from July, and at about 4%, starting from
September. In the agency's view, economic residential heat tariffs and
profitable operations (i.e. without subsidies) would be positive for MIPC's
credit profile. However, Fitch does not currently anticipate that these events
will materialise in the medium term.
MIPC estimates its total capex needs at around RUB12bn annually over 2012-14, to
be spent mainly on reconstruction of heat supply network and equipment, rather
than on capacity expansion. Despite significant capex spend, Fitch expects that
MIPC will maintain funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage at under 2x and
FFO interest coverage of above 10x in 2012-15.
At end-2011 MIPC had unadjusted debt of RUB21.7bn, up from RUB9.9bn at end-2010.
The increase in debt mainly relates to the replacement of outstanding trade
accounts payable to Mosenergo for bank loans from Sberbank of Russia
('BBB'/Stable) in 2011-12. At end-2011 outstanding trade accounts payable was
RUB7bn.
Fitch views MIPC's liquidity position as manageable. At end-2011 the company had
RUB1.8bn of short-term borrowings and RUB261m in short-term finance lease
obligations, compared with RUB8.2bn of cash in hand and RUB1.1bn of unused
credit facilities (as of 4 May 2012). In 2011-12 MIPC rolled over its short-term
bank loans and concluded long-term loan agreements with Sberbank that mature in
2013-14. At the same time, the agency expects that MIPC's free cash flow will
remain negative in 2012.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria include 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria'
dated 12 August 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
(New York Ratings Team)