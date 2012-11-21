Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international and national-scale
ratings of Mexican development bank Nacional Financiera (Nafin).
Nafin's ratings reflect the high probability that the bank would receive
sovereign support if required, according to an explicit guarantee stated in its
organic law and considering Mexico's investing grade rating. Fitch also
highlights its importance as the largest development bank in Mexico and that the
Mexican federal government is Nafin's majority shareholder (99.9%). Under
Nafin's organic law (article 10), the Mexican government is explicitly
responsible for the operations carried out by Nafin with domestic or foreign
institutions, as well as for its deposits.
Nafin's ratings would reflect any potential change in Mexico's sovereign
ratings, which currently have a Stable Rating Outlook, given that the bank's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by the explicit support granted by the
Mexican federal government.
The bank's main role is to encourage the development of private sector small and
medium sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing financing and technical support.
Loan growth was high during 2008-2010, when development banks played a vital
role in providing financial alternatives after the liquidity crunch in the local
debt market during the recent economic crisis. Nafin was especially active in
increasing lending volumes to SMEs, as well as granting credit guarantees for
local debt placements. While total loans declined slightly in 2011 and 9M12,
this trend has been mitigated by the increase of off-balanced sheet guarantees,
which have grown roughly 10% annually since end-2010.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Nacional Financiera, SNC:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+ (mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
