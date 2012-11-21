Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international and national-scale ratings of Mexican development bank Nacional Financiera (Nafin). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Nafin's ratings reflect the high probability that the bank would receive sovereign support if required, according to an explicit guarantee stated in its organic law and considering Mexico's investing grade rating. Fitch also highlights its importance as the largest development bank in Mexico and that the Mexican federal government is Nafin's majority shareholder (99.9%). Under Nafin's organic law (article 10), the Mexican government is explicitly responsible for the operations carried out by Nafin with domestic or foreign institutions, as well as for its deposits. Nafin's ratings would reflect any potential change in Mexico's sovereign ratings, which currently have a Stable Rating Outlook, given that the bank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by the explicit support granted by the Mexican federal government. The bank's main role is to encourage the development of private sector small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing financing and technical support. Loan growth was high during 2008-2010, when development banks played a vital role in providing financial alternatives after the liquidity crunch in the local debt market during the recent economic crisis. Nafin was especially active in increasing lending volumes to SMEs, as well as granting credit guarantees for local debt placements. While total loans declined slightly in 2011 and 9M12, this trend has been mitigated by the increase of off-balanced sheet guarantees, which have grown roughly 10% annually since end-2010. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Nacional Financiera, SNC: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2'; --Support rating at '2'; --Support rating floor at 'BBB'; --Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+ (mex)'; --Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and