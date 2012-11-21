Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on Berkshire Wind Power Cooperative Corporation's (BWPCC, or the cooperative) $62.5 million of outstanding wind project revenue bonds, Berkshire series 1. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by BWPCC revenues, which consist primarily of payments made by Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC, power supply project revenue bonds rated 'A+' by Fitch) pursuant to a power sales contract (PSC). MMWEC's obligation to make payments to the cooperative is limited to the revenues it receives from 14 project participants under separate but identical power purchase agreements (PPAs). Each participant has covenanted to maintain rates sufficient to meet its obligations pursuant to its PPA. KEY RATING DRIVERS MMWEC CONSTRUCT: MMWEC and 14 Massachusetts municipal light departments formed BWPCC to own the 15MW Berkshire Wind Energy Project (BWEP, or the project), which became operational in May 2011. STRONG SERVICE TERRITORY: The participants, all of which are MMWEC members, serve a relatively stable, residential customer base with strong income and employment indicators. GOOD PARTICIPANT FINANCIALS: Good participant financials include an aggregate equity ratio equaling nearly 100% of capitalization, given limited debt levels, and healthy coverage of full obligations averaging near 1.4x (2011). SOUND CONTRACT PROVISIONS: Unconditional, take-or-pay PPAs with the participants provide good bondholder protection. The PPAs cover all project costs, including 110% of the bond fund requirement, and excess amounts are transferred to a reserve and contingency fund. STEP-UP PROVISION ADDS PROTECTION: The PPAs require a 125% step-up of the participants' original entitlement shares. The step-up is sufficient to cover a default by any single participant, which limits bondholder exposure. HIGH COST OF POWER: At nearly 11 cents/kWh (before capacity revenues), the project cost of power is high relative to MMWEC's other generating projects. However, the project is aligned with the commonwealth's emphasis on developing renewable sources of energy. IMPROVING PROJECT PERFORMANCE: Project operating statistics trail management's 2010 forecasts but are expected to meet expectations by the end of this year. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG PARTICIPANTS MMWEC and 14 Massachusetts municipal light departments created BWPCC to finance, own, and operate the project. The 14 participants are located in central and eastern Massachusetts and serve a typically small, residential customer base totaling 107,100. Participant wealth indicators are strong and unemployment rates are low. In addition, the participants' financial metrics appear healthy, which should help ensure that all financial commitments are met. The participants' aggregate equity ratio equals nearly 100% of capitalization, as a consequence of limited debt levels. Coverage of full obligations is healthy at approximately 1.4x (2011). In addition, retail rates are slightly below the state average, which provides the participants with revenue-raising flexibility. However, at nearly 11 cents/kWh (before capacity revenues), the project cost of power is high relative to MMWEC's five other generating projects. In addition, MMWEC's only outstanding debt for its nuclear projects fully matures in 2019. The BWEP bonds mature in 2030. IMPROVING PROJECT PERFORMANCE The BWEP, which is located on a 1,000-acre site along the ridgeline of Brodie Mountain, consists of 10 1.5MW General Electric-manufactured wind turbines. The project became fully operational in May 2011 after some delay, and performance measures are modestly short of 2010 forecasts. Year-to-date generation is trending below the 52,560 MWh forecast. Component failures (since rectified) and a storm that knocked the project substation offline for 13 days in August limited production. However, management expects the typically windier weather in the final months of the year to bring total generation nearer the forecast level. The 2012 capacity factor averaged 34.5% through October, which is roughly in line with industry standards. However, it underperforms the cooperative's full-year projection of 40%. SOUND CONTRACT PROVISIONS MMWEC, acting as the agent for the cooperative, purchased the BWEP and assigned its purchase rights to the cooperative in June 2008. The cooperative owns the project. MMWEC purchases 100% of the capacity and energy output of the project, pursuant to a take-or-pay PSC between MMWEC and the cooperative. In addition, MMWEC agrees to pay all of the cooperative's related costs, including 110% of annual debt service requirements. MMWEC's obligation to make such payments is absolute and unconditional and extends the life of the bonds. MMWEC and each of the 14 participants have entered into separate take-or-pay, court-validated PPAs that obligate each participant to pay 100% of their allocated project share; the PPAs likewise extend the life of the bonds. Participants' payments are made in monthly installments, as part of annual operating expenses. The obligations are several, not joint. However, a 125% step-up provision provides additional bondholder protection. The step-up is sufficient to cover a default by any single participant. A $25 million line of credit from MMWEC provides a backstop for settlements of working capital. In addition, a debt service reserve is fully funded to maximum annual debt service ($5.4 million). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012; --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012; --'Berkshire Wind Power Cooperative Corp.', Nov. 29, 2010.