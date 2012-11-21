Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international and national-scale
ratings of Mexican development bank Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos
(Banobras). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
Banobras' ratings reflect the strength of the explicit support that the bank
would receive from the Mexican government, if required. Under Banobras's organic
law (article 11), the Mexican federal government is explicitly responsible for
Banobras's liabilities with domestic or foreign institutions. Given Mexico's
investment-grade rating, there is a high probability that support from the
authorities would be forthcoming, if required.
Banobras' ratings will mirror any potential change in Mexico's sovereign
ratings, which currently have a Stable Rating Outlook, given that the bank's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by the explicit support granted by the
Mexican government.
Banobras, established in 1933, is mandated to promote and fund infrastructure,
public services and regional development projects entered into by the federal,
local governments and state-owned companies. Banobras has a well-recognized
competitive advantage, particularly in long-term loans for subnationals and
specialized infrastructure projects. Given that infrastructure will likely
remain a core sector for macroeconomic policies, Fitch expects that Banobras'
strategic importance will increase further in the following years.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos, SNC:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+ (mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58 212 286 3356
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteri'a (Aug. 15, 2012);
--' National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
