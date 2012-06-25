June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Property Capital 3 plc (EPC 3) and revised classes A and B's Outlook to Negative, as follows: EUR45.6 class A (XS0236878525) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR17.8m class B (XS0236879929) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR17.9m class C (XS0236880851) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative EUR17.5m class D (XS0236881313) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE50% The affirmation of the ratings is based on the unchanged performance of the sole loan remaining in the CMBS, the Randstaad loan. The Negative Outlooks, in spite of strong debt yields for senior bonds, reflect Fitch's growing concerns with the health of the Dutch commercial property market, which might make a timely workout more challenging. The EUR98.8m Randstaad loan, secured by a portfolio of Dutch secondary/tertiary commercial property assets (17 offices and two industrial), failed to repay at maturity in August 2010. It was subsequently transferred to special servicing in October 2011 after successive forbearance periods granted to the borrower elapsed. The special servicer attempted to finalise a loan extension but this failed due to lack of all lenders consent. In September 2011 the special servicer, working with all lenders, and the borrower, agreed a plan for an orderly sell-down of the assets, the results of which being three asset sales yielding gross sales proceeds of EUR6.4m. The execution achieved reflects considerable stress in the market, although it is unclear how representative the subject assets are of the wider portfolio. The reported A-note loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, based on a December 2011 valuation, is 81% and represents a 17% market value decline since the valuation a year prior. Fitch expects structural vacancy in the Dutch office market to increase further during 2012, with adverse implications for the income profile and value of these assets. While the class A notes are, on paper, well protected against further declines in value, in practice any CMBS servicer-led workout may be subject to various complications, such as inter-creditor conflicts, threats of special servicer replacement, sponsor dependency, and so on. These intangible effects cast a shadow of doubt over what progress with the sales plan will be achieved in time for bond maturity (in May 2015). Fitch's ratings are based on lower estimates of value than the valuer, with the Fitch A-note LTV slightly in excess of 100%. This is reflected in the distressed rating and recovery estimate for the class D note. EPC 3 is a securitisation originally comprising five commercial mortgage-backed loans originated by JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A, of which one remains. Since the agency's last rating action in July 2011, the Algarve Shopping loan has repaid in full, leading to a redemption of EUR56m of the class A notes. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)