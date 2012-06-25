(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the ratings on all European transaction in the
monthly Global SROC Report.
-- We have taken various rating actions on 48 synthetic CDO tranches.
-- All the transactions are European synthetic CDO transactions.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 25, 2012--After running its month-end SROC
(synthetic rated overcollateralization) figures, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today took various credit rating actions on 48 European synthetic
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches.
Specifically, we have:
-- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five tranches;
-- Placed on CreditWatch positive our ratings on 13 tranches;
-- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches; and
-- Affirmed our ratings on 28 tranches.
For the full list of rating actions see "European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch
Actions After Running May 2012 Month-End SROC Figures."
The SROC levels for the ratings placed on CreditWatch negative fell below 100%
during the May 2012 month-end run. We will publish these SROC figures in the
SROC report covering May 2012, which is imminent. The Global SROC Report
provides SROC and other performance metrics on over 800 individual CDO
tranches.
For those transactions where our September 2009 criteria (see "Update To
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic
CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009) are not applicable, we have run our
analysis on the appropriate Evaluator models (versions 2.7 and 4.1).
For the transactions where our September 2009 criteria apply, our analysis has
been run on Evaluator version 6.0. For transactions run on version 6.0, the
ratings list includes the top obligor and industry test SROCs at the current
rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses whether a CDO
tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations
of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, with a flat
recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses whether the CDO
tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand
the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest industry, with a flat
recovery of 17%.
In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on the tranches for which credit
enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level consistent with their current
ratings.
