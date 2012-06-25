(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on AyT FTPYME II, F.T.A.'s senior notes and upgraded the junior notes as follows: EUR10.1m Class F2 (ISIN ES0312363015): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN EUR40.2m Class T2 (ISIN ES0312363023): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN EUR34.0m Class F3 (ISIN ES0312363031): Upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Following the downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2', the entity is no longer deemed eligible to perform the role of the account bank without implementing remedial actions. As the downgrade occurred on 11 June 2012, the entity is still within its remedial period defined by the transaction documentation. For this reason Fitch is not taking any immediate rating actions on this and other transactions affected by Banco Santander's downgrade. The agency has been in contact with the issuer and the transaction's trustee (gestora) to assess what forms of remedial actions, if any, will be put in place to mitigate the increased counterparty exposure. Upon the expiration of the remedial period, the agency will complete the full assessment of the counteparty risk and mitigants implemented, if any, and may take rating actions accordingly. The upgrade of the junior class F3 notes reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement provided by the EUR12.0m reserve fund, and the transaction's overall stable performance. As of the April 2012 investor report, current defaulted loans in the portfolio stand at EUR2.7m and account for 3% of outstanding balance and loans more than 90 days in arrears currently represent 1.3% of the portfolio balance. AyT FTPYME II, F.T.A. is a static securitisation of an initial portfolio of EUR500m of Spanish SME loans originated and serviced by six savings banks now consolidated into Banca Civica S.A., 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'; Bankia S.A., 'BBB'/Negative/'F2'; Unnim Banc S.A., 'BB+'/Rating Watch Positive/'B'; Kutxabank S.A., 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'; and Banco Mare Nostrum S.A., 'BBB-'/RWN/'F3'. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from periodic investor reports and the trustee. Applicable criteria 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012; and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 , are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here (New York Ratings Team)