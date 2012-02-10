(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - The response of banks to the European Banking Authority's
recapitalisation recommendations indicates that the EBA's requirement for
temporarily higher capital levels is not a significant driver of the
deleveraging among European banks, says Fitch Ratings. This underlines our view
that deleveraging in Europe is driven more by limited access to funding, or its
high cost, rather than by the higher capital demands on banks.
Funding conditions have eased since the European Central Bank's three-year
long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) in December, but a more significant and
permanent recovery in funding is likely to require further certainty over a
resolution to the eurozone's sovereign debt crisis. The EBA said last year that
major banks should increase their core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9% to help
restore confidence in the sector. The authority's preliminary assessment of
banks' plans to meet this target found they are addressing almost all the
shortfall through measures that generate fresh capital, such as retaining
earnings and converting hybrids, rather than by reducing risk-weighted assets.
This is in line with our expectations in light of discussions with the banks.
Banks included in the assessment are planning to go beyond the EBA's minimum
recommendation, but measures to directly strengthen capital still account for
more than three-quarters of the total recapitalisation.
Only around 3% will come from cutting lending, and most of that will be due
to requirements under European state aid rules. We believe the measures to
strengthen capital directly may be somewhat vulnerable to the risk of weaker
earnings in the first half of 2012. Projections for retained earnings in H112
account for 16% of banks' total recapitalisation plans. However, we expect that
reasonable downside risk is already factored into these projections, so the
impact should be negligible. Although earnings remain under pressure, some
developments in recent weeks could help support profitability, especially
benefits from the low interest rate on the ECB's three-year loans.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)