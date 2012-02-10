(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - The response of banks to the European Banking Authority's recapitalisation recommendations indicates that the EBA's requirement for temporarily higher capital levels is not a significant driver of the deleveraging among European banks, says Fitch Ratings. This underlines our view that deleveraging in Europe is driven more by limited access to funding, or its high cost, rather than by the higher capital demands on banks.

Funding conditions have eased since the European Central Bank's three-year long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) in December, but a more significant and permanent recovery in funding is likely to require further certainty over a resolution to the eurozone's sovereign debt crisis. The EBA said last year that major banks should increase their core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9% to help restore confidence in the sector. The authority's preliminary assessment of banks' plans to meet this target found they are addressing almost all the shortfall through measures that generate fresh capital, such as retaining earnings and converting hybrids, rather than by reducing risk-weighted assets. This is in line with our expectations in light of discussions with the banks. Banks included in the assessment are planning to go beyond the EBA's minimum recommendation, but measures to directly strengthen capital still account for more than three-quarters of the total recapitalisation.

Only around 3% will come from cutting lending, and most of that will be due to requirements under European state aid rules. We believe the measures to strengthen capital directly may be somewhat vulnerable to the risk of weaker earnings in the first half of 2012. Projections for retained earnings in H112 account for 16% of banks' total recapitalisation plans. However, we expect that reasonable downside risk is already factored into these projections, so the impact should be negligible. Although earnings remain under pressure, some developments in recent weeks could help support profitability, especially benefits from the low interest rate on the ECB's three-year loans. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)