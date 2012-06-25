Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
June 25 Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Time Warner Cable's new sterling notes (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.