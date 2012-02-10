(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Caja Ingenieros AyT 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due May 2051 a final rating, as follows: EUR382,500,000 class A notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative The final rating is based on the quality of the collateral, the available credit enhancement (CE) and the transaction's financial structure. The rating also takes into account the integrity of the transaction's legal structure and Ahorro y Titulizacion, S.G.F.T, S.A.'s administrative capabilities, whose sole function is to manage asset-backed notes on behalf of the fund. The ratings address the timely payment of interest on the notes, according to the terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal by the final maturity date. Fitch has relied on the following sources of information to assign the ratings: loan-by-loan performance data of the securitised pool, delinquency and recovery vintage data on the originator's mortgage book, an onsite originator and servicer review, management discussions and public information such as the entity's annual reports. The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a EUR450m static pool of Spanish residential mortgage loans originated and serviced by Caja de Ingenieros (not rated). As of 11 January 2012, the static pool comprised 2,816 loans granted to individuals backed by properties in Spain. The collateral risk characteristics are those of a prime portfolio with original loan-to-value (LTV) of 65.91%, 100% branch originated, and 97.55% of the current loan balance granted to Spanish borrowers. However, Fitch has also identified risk characteristics such as geographical concentration in the Catalonia region (70.57%), missing or incomplete data on borrower's employment (41.87%) and income (37.32%), and loans granted for purposes other than home acquisition (20.72%). Fitch has covered information gaps by taking conservative assumptions on those loans with missing data such as increasing their probability of default by 35% and assuming a minimum debt-to-income (DTI) of 50%, respectively. Other risk attributes have been captured in line with Fitch's RMBS criteria Spanish Addendum and are reflected in the CE for the rating. Caja Ingenieros acts as servicer in the transaction. To mitigate the potential risks associated with servicing disruption, Caja Ingenieros has put the following mitigants in place: appointment of a back-up servicer (Banco Cooperativo, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), daily sweeps of collections from the collateral to the special purpose vehicle (SPV) treasury account and will fund a purpose specific cash deposit in favour of the SPV in an amount equivalent to interest due amounts on the class A notes and senior costs during a six-monthperiod. This can be used by the SPV in the event of an infringement of the contract by the administrator for the amounts that the fund should receive but has not. Instituto de Credito Oficial ('A'/Negative/'F1') also acts as counterparty to the transaction in the roles of financial agent and treasury account holder. The structure is unhedged, and while the notes will be linked to three-month Euribor the loans are linked mostly to 12-month Euribor (99.59%) and reset annually. Consequently, the transaction will be exposed to basis, reset and margin compression risks which the agency has accounted for when performing the credit and cash flow analysis. The securitisation vehicle will issue quarterly paying floating-rate notes, and will operate a combined waterfall of payments with sequential amortisation. Class A interests and principal are paid senior to both class B interest and principal. However, principal can be allocated pro-rata among class A and B notes under certain circumstances. The total CE for the series A notes, equivalent to 23% of the initial collateral amount, will be provided by the subordination of the unrated series B notes (15%) plus a cash reserve fund (8%). The class A notes show robust stability to various sensitivity scenarios. Under the most stressful scenario conducted by Fitch, which assumes a simultaneous increase of foreclosures of 25% and a decrease in recoveries of 25%, the class A notes rating would migrate to 'AA+sf'. The securitisation fund is regulated by Spanish Securitisation Law 19/1992 and Royal Decree 926/1998. Its sole purpose is to transform into fixed-income securities a portfolio of mortgage certificates (certificados de transmision hipotecaria, CTHs) and mortgage participations (participaciones hipotecarias, PHs) acquired from the seller. The CTHs and PHs were subscribed by Ahorro y Titulizacion S.G.F.T, S.A. Contact: Primary Analyst Carlos Masip Director +34 91 70 25 773 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos, 11 28004 Madrid Secondary Analyst Covadonga Aybar Analyst +34 91 70 25 775 Committee Chairperson Juan David Garcia Senior Director +34 91 70 25 774 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess the ratings was provided by Caja Ingenieros and Ahorro y Titulizacion, S.G.F.T, S.A. Applicable criteria, "EMEA Residential Mortgages Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, and the "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain", dated 11 August 2011, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)