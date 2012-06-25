(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Electric and Gas Financial Peer Study -- June
2012 here
June 25 - Based on observations included in Fitch's 2012 'U.S. Utilities,
Power & Gas Financial Peer Study' interest coverage and leverage ratios for
utility parent-companies (UPC) were relatively stable in 2011 compared to 2010.
The steady UPC financial performance is supported by the solid financial profile
of its utility operating subsidiaries. Conversely, the financial ratios of
competitive generating companies (CGC) weakened in 2011 compared to 2010,
primarily reflecting ongoing margin pressure due to the extended, low commodity
price environment and the roll-off of above-market price hedges. Fitch's peer
study provides comparative financial ratios for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31,
2011, of 143 companies categorized as follows: UPCs, integrated electric utility
operating companies (IUC), electric and gas utility distribution companies
(UDC), and CGCs. The full 'U.S. Utilities, Power & Gas Financial Peer Study June
2012' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' The report includes a summary
analysis
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)