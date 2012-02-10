(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 () - -- Superior Energy Services Inc. has completed its acquisition of U.S. oilfield services and equipment company Complete Production Services Inc.

-- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Complete to 'BB+'. We are raising the senior unsecured debt rating on Complete to 'BB+'.

-- We removed the ratings from CreditWatch positive. The outlook is positive.

-- Subsequently, we withdrew the corporate credit rating on Complete.

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its corporate credit rating on Houston-based Complete Production Services Inc. (Complete) to 'BB+' from 'BB-' and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Oct. 12, 2011. The outlook is positive. Subsequent to the upgrade, Standard & Poor's withdrew the corporate credit rating on Complete. At the same time we raised our senior unsecured debt rating on Complete to 'BB+' (same as the corporate credit rating on Superior Energy Services; BB+/Positive/--). The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default. "As a result of Superior Energy Services Inc.'s completed acquisition of Complete Production Services on Feb. 8, we have raised the corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Complete to the same level as Superior to reflect the new ownership," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Harvey. We are maintaining the senior unsecured rating on Complete's $650 million notes due 2016, pending their redemption by Superior on or around March 8, 2012, at which time the senior unsecured ratings on Complete will be withdrawn. In November 2011, Superior subsidiary SESI LLC issued $700 million of senior unsecured notes to fund the redemption of the Complete debt. The positive outlook on Complete prior to withdrawal of the corporate credit rating reflects the outlook on Superior Energy Services. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

