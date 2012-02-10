(The following statement was released by the rating agency) )

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings today published 'Navigating the Drug Channel - An Overview: Getting to the Other Side,' the first in a series of seven reports analyzing the U.S. drug channel and how its participants may be affected by the ongoing evolution of the U.S. healthcare industry. Fitch observes that the healthcare industry has been reforming even apart from the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA). Nevertheless, the dynamics of legislated healthcare reform, along with a number of other market factors, are affecting the drug channel in several ways. Mounting cost pressures from governmental and private third-party payors are affecting nearly every channel participant. Furthermore, sustained high unemployment has led to lower patient and procedure volumes and moderate underutilization of healthcare in general. These trends should continue through 2012 and into 2013. Fitch notes, however, that broader macroeconomic conditions only modestly influence overall demand within the drug channel. An aging population, a rapidly growing specialty drug market, an unprecedented period of branded drug patent expiries, and healthcare reform should nevertheless support modest overall drug channel growth over the next several years. Overall, Fitch expects annual U.S. pharmaceutical spending growth of approximately 3% or less over the next couple of years. This first report provides an overview of the drug channel and of the relationships among the various channel participants. It walks through the dynamics of both product and money flow, while identifying key headwinds and tailwinds affecting the drug channel. Subsequent reports will focus on specific industry sub-sectors' roles within the drug channel. These sub-sectors include pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), retail pharmacies, and institutional pharmacies and care providers. The final report in the series will examine drug reimbursement in the U.S. The full report, 'Navigating the Drug Channel - An Overview: Getting to the Other Side,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' This is the first in a series of seven reports that Fitch will publish during the first half of 2012. Contact: Bob Kirby, CFA Director +312-368-3147 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Jacob Bostwick, CPA Associate Director +1-312-368-3169 Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Navigating the Drug Channel - An Overview: Getting to the Other Side (New York Ratings Team)