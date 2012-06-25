(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. enterprise resource planning solutions provider Epicor has successfully integrated its merger with Activant and modestly reduced leverage over the past year.

-- We are revising our rating outlook on Epicor to stable from negative and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for modest organic revenue and EBITDA growth over the near term and continued moderate leverage reduction toward the low-6x level. Rating Action On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Dublin, Calif.-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider Epicor Software Corp. to stable from negative. We affirmed our ratings on the company and its debt issues, including our 'B' corporate credit rating. We revised our rating outlook to stable from negative due to the successful integration of its merger with Activant, the continued traction gained by the company's ERP solutions segment, and modestly reduced leverage over the past year. Rationale The rating on the Epicor reflects Standard & Poor's view of the company's highly recurring revenue base from its ERP software maintenance and services, but pro forma operating lease-adjusted leverage that has been modestly reduced, to about 6.5x at March 31, 2012. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak," primarily characterized by its competition with much larger and more diversified software firms. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," but the company has good free operating cash flow (FOCF) characteristics, which Standard & Poor's estimates at about $90 million for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2012. Epicor is a midtier ERP solutions provider that focuses on the manufacturing, retail, distribution, and services verticals; however, it is still subject to industry cyclicality, especially in the retail and housing-related end markets. We anticipate the company's revenue growth in the near term to be in the low-single-digit percentage area on a year-over-year basis, as organic growth from its ERP solutions to midsized businesses is partially offset by retail and housing-related end markets feeling the negative effects of ongoing high unemployment and falling consumer confidence. We expect that Epicor's significant amount of recurring revenue from maintenance and services and high renewal rates at over 90% (with over 80% of revenues from its installed customer base) will continue to provide revenue visibility and consistent profitability and cash flows. We expect the company's margins to remain in the low- to mid-20% area, above the mid-teen level before the Activant merger in July 2011, due to the higher margin profile of Activant and improvements from operating and cost synergies from the merger. We view Epicor's financial profile as highly leveraged. Pro forma for the purchase accounting adjustment from the Activant merger, operating lease-adjusted leverage was approximately 6.5x at March 31, 2012, still high, but down from about 7.0x at the close of the merger in July 2011. We expect the company's adjusted leverage to decline gradually from its current level to the low-6x area over the next two years, primarily as a result of EBITDA growth. Liquidity Epicor's sources of cash provide "adequate" liquidity. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances of $91 million at March 31, 2012, and expected positive annual FOCF over the near term. The company's $75 million revolver is undrawn and provides additional liquidity. We expect uses to include modest, growth-related working capital investments and annual capital expenditures of about $25 million. Additional relevant factors of Epicor's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We expect sources of cash to be above 1.2x over the next 12-24 months;

-- We also expect net sources to be positive in the near term, even if EBITDA falls by 15%-20%; and

-- No significant acquisitions are expected or incorporated into the rating. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting the successful integration of Epicor and Activant and our expectations for modest organic revenue and EBITDA growth over the near term. While not likely in the coming year, we would consider an upgrade if organic revenue growth accelerates, improving adjusted EBITDA margin above the mid-20% area such that adjusted leverage declines to low-5x area. If revenue declines or profitability deteriorates due to intense competition or loss of leadership position in the midmarket ERP market, resulting in adjusted leverage approaching the 8x area, we could lower the rating. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From Epicor Software Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Epicor Software Corp. Senior Secured B+

Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)