June 25 - Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Bank of Moscow's (BOM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously Fitch has upgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'f'. The full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. The upgrade of the IDR reflects Fitch' view of the very high probability of support from the bank's majority owner state-controlled JSC VTB Bank ('BBB') and ultimately from the Russian state ('BBB'). Fitch considers the propensity to support BOM to be very high as a result of: --VTB's 95% ownership; --VTB's intention to integrate BOM as a core subsidiary servicing some of the group's target clients and the already high level of management oversight and integration achieved; --The large RUB250bn spent by VTB on BOM's acquisition and recapitalization and the RUB295bn placed by the Depositary Insurance Agency (DIA) with BOM for 10 years as part of the rescue package; and --The still significant share of City of Moscow funding and retail deposits held by BOM. BOM's status as a major subsidiary according to VTB's bond documentation, implying a cross-default for VTB in case of BOM defaulting on its obligations also creates a potentially strong incentive for VTB to support BOM, in case of need. At the same time Fitch notes that support is less driven by the value of BOM's franchise, as there is significant overlapping of corporate clients with VTB, while BOM's retail business is relatively small and mostly concentrated in Moscow. Fitch understands the latter is the main reason why VTB plans to maintain BOM's brand. However Fitch expects that BOM will ultimately be merged with VTB, but this is not currently on the agenda according to VTB's management. The upgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's view that the RUB152bn gain from the fair-value accounting of the 0.5% DIA loan and the further RUB102bn equity injection by VTB in December 2011 have allowed VTB to comfortably reserve a large majority of the RUB264bn of problematic exposures identified by VTB and the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and still have considerable additional loss absorption capacity. The funds received have also enhanced liquidity. Although BOM has provided only very limited information about the problem exposures, Fitch was able to analyze in greater detail those which are not fully covered by reserves and sees very limited downside risk in respect to these. At the same time, material recoveries and reserve releases in Q411 and Q112 suggest there may be further positive surprises from the fully reserved problem loans, although Fitch cannot provide any estimates due to their limited transparency. The remaining loan book (aside of the abovementioned problem exposures and excluding the special government bond purchased with the DIA funds) of RUB345bn is of reasonable quality, dominated by financial industrial groups or companies with some state backing or city connection. However, one construction related exposure for RUB9bn (reserved by only 6%) is of weaker quality and has been restructured. Another large RUB8bn exposure to a tube producer (reserved by 1%) is also potentially problematic, as the company has asked for restructuring, but given its strategic importance to the economy it may receive some state support. Not in the top 20 is a RUB4.5bn exposure to a fruit trading company, which filed for bankruptcy. The loan was 35% reserved at end-2011, but subsequently the reserve was increased to 80%. However, Fitch calculates the bank's Basel capital buffer is sufficient to write-off all problematic loans and increase provisioning on the normal book up to 32% from 9%. Given that Fitch does not consider additional material losses on the problem loans to be likely, the bank's loss absorption capacity for the normal book is even stronger. Against this, Fitch notes that 93% of BOM's end-2011 equity consisted of the fair value adjustment on the DIA loan, and this will only actually be earned on a cash basis over the next 10 years as the bank earns margin on this funding. The regulatory total capital ratio (20.8% at end-May 2012) is also high, albeit due to some CBR forbearance, as Russian accounting standards do not allow for a one-time recognition of the gain on DIA loan and therefore the bank has been allowed to create reserves gradually. Liquidity is ample with liquid assets net of potential short-term cash outflows on wholesale funding sufficient to repay some 45% of customer accounts. BOM is only modestly profitable on a pre-impairment basis according to IFRS accounts due to about 40% of the loan book not generating interest income (problem exposures) or accruing zero net margin (the government bond purchased with the DIA funds) because these gains have already been recognised to equity. Fitch believes profitability should improve gradually as BOM's loan book grows and with the help of VTB, which due to its tighter regulatory capitalization (11.8% at end-May 2012) has an incentive to book transactions in BOM. Net income may also be supported by reserve releases, as in 2011. Fitch expects BOM's stand-alone risk profile to gradually converge with VTB, which may result in the equalisation of their VRs in the medium term. Fitch does not expect any significant negative pressure on the VR, although very rapid growth of leverage and still weak profitability could give rise to some downside risk. The rating actions on BOM are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AAA(rus)' from 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'f' Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BBB'/'AAA(rus)' from 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)