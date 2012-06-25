(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 - Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Bank of Moscow's (BOM)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Simultaneously Fitch has upgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to
'bb-' from 'f'. The full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
comment.
The upgrade of the IDR reflects Fitch' view of the very high probability of
support from the bank's majority owner state-controlled JSC VTB Bank ('BBB') and
ultimately from the Russian state ('BBB'). Fitch considers the propensity to
support BOM to be very high as a result of:
--VTB's 95% ownership;
--VTB's intention to integrate BOM as a core subsidiary servicing some of the
group's target clients and the already high level of management oversight and
integration achieved;
--The large RUB250bn spent by VTB on BOM's acquisition and recapitalization and
the RUB295bn placed by the Depositary Insurance Agency (DIA) with BOM for 10
years as part of the rescue package; and
--The still significant share of City of Moscow funding and retail deposits held
by BOM.
BOM's status as a major subsidiary according to VTB's bond documentation,
implying a cross-default for VTB in case of BOM defaulting on its obligations
also creates a potentially strong incentive for VTB to support BOM, in case of
need.
At the same time Fitch notes that support is less driven by the value of BOM's
franchise, as there is significant overlapping of corporate clients with VTB,
while BOM's retail business is relatively small and mostly concentrated in
Moscow. Fitch understands the latter is the main reason why VTB plans to
maintain BOM's brand. However Fitch expects that BOM will ultimately be merged
with VTB, but this is not currently on the agenda according to VTB's management.
The upgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's view that the RUB152bn gain from the
fair-value accounting of the 0.5% DIA loan and the further RUB102bn equity
injection by VTB in December 2011 have allowed VTB to comfortably reserve a
large majority of the RUB264bn of problematic exposures identified by VTB and
the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and still have considerable additional loss
absorption capacity. The funds received have also enhanced liquidity.
Although BOM has provided only very limited information about the problem
exposures, Fitch was able to analyze in greater detail those which are not fully
covered by reserves and sees very limited downside risk in respect to these. At
the same time, material recoveries and reserve releases in Q411 and Q112 suggest
there may be further positive surprises from the fully reserved problem loans,
although Fitch cannot provide any estimates due to their limited transparency.
The remaining loan book (aside of the abovementioned problem exposures and
excluding the special government bond purchased with the DIA funds) of RUB345bn
is of reasonable quality, dominated by financial industrial groups or companies
with some state backing or city connection. However, one construction related
exposure for RUB9bn (reserved by only 6%) is of weaker quality and has been
restructured. Another large RUB8bn exposure to a tube producer (reserved by 1%)
is also potentially problematic, as the company has asked for restructuring, but
given its strategic importance to the economy it may receive some state support.
Not in the top 20 is a RUB4.5bn exposure to a fruit trading company, which filed
for bankruptcy. The loan was 35% reserved at end-2011, but subsequently the
reserve was increased to 80%.
However, Fitch calculates the bank's Basel capital buffer is sufficient to
write-off all problematic loans and increase provisioning on the normal book up
to 32% from 9%. Given that Fitch does not consider additional material losses on
the problem loans to be likely, the bank's loss absorption capacity for the
normal book is even stronger. Against this, Fitch notes that 93% of BOM's
end-2011 equity consisted of the fair value adjustment on the DIA loan, and this
will only actually be earned on a cash basis over the next 10 years as the bank
earns margin on this funding.
The regulatory total capital ratio (20.8% at end-May 2012) is also high, albeit
due to some CBR forbearance, as Russian accounting standards do not allow for a
one-time recognition of the gain on DIA loan and therefore the bank has been
allowed to create reserves gradually.
Liquidity is ample with liquid assets net of potential short-term cash outflows
on wholesale funding sufficient to repay some 45% of customer accounts.
BOM is only modestly profitable on a pre-impairment basis according to IFRS
accounts due to about 40% of the loan book not generating interest income
(problem exposures) or accruing zero net margin (the government bond purchased
with the DIA funds) because these gains have already been recognised to equity.
Fitch believes profitability should improve gradually as BOM's loan book grows
and with the help of VTB, which due to its tighter regulatory capitalization
(11.8% at end-May 2012) has an incentive to book transactions in BOM. Net income
may also be supported by reserve releases, as in 2011.
Fitch expects BOM's stand-alone risk profile to gradually converge with VTB,
which may result in the equalisation of their VRs in the medium term. Fitch does
not expect any significant negative pressure on the VR, although very rapid
growth of leverage and still weak profitability could give rise to some downside
risk.
The rating actions on BOM are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AAA(rus)' from 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'f'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BBB'/'AAA(rus)' from 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)