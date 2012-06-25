(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Companies rated investment grade ('BBB-' and higher) account for the majority of U.S. corporate ratings by dollar amount of outstanding debt, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. In the article, titled "Analyzing The Size And Structure Of The U.S. Corporate Debt Market," we outline the key findings of our study of the rated U.S. corporate debt market's size and structure. Our sample consists of 23,710 U.S. corporate instruments, totaling $6.45 trillion, as of May 28, 2012. "Standard & Poor's rates approximately $3.85 trillion, or 59.7%, of the total outstanding debt investment grade," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Across rating categories, 29% of outstanding debt is rated 'A', followed by 'BBB' (22%), 'B' (21%), and 'BB' (16%). Standard & Poor's rates about $439 billion, or 6.8%, 'B-' or lower. "Nonfinancial issuers comprise 71% of the total outstanding debt, 53% of which is rated speculative grade," said Ms. Vazza. "Financial issuers comprise the remaining 29%, and we rate 90% of that investment grade." Across sectors, financials (excluding insurance) account for 25.8% of total outstanding debt, followed by utilities (8.8%), telecommunications (8.0%), and media and entertainment (7.7%). The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)