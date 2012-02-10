(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Investor concerns about the European Economic and Monetary Union's (eurozone's) sovereign crisis and the changing global regulatory landscape don't bode well for companies looking to raise capital or refinance maturing debt--especially lower-rated issuers, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Uncertainty Continues To Suppress Speculative-Grade Issuance Activity." "New issuance activity remains tepid, despite improving in January," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "This was particularly true for speculative-grade issuers." Overall, global new issuance activity for both investment- and speculative-grade issuers in January was the slowest start in the past seven years. A total of $230 billion in new corporate bonds came to market in January, following $2.4 trillion in 2011. About half of the new bonds in January were issued by companies from Europe, 26% were from U.S. companies, 13% from emerging markets, and 11% from other developed countries. By comparison, new bond issuances from Europe and the U.S. in 2011 were a more balanced 35% and 31%, respectively. Moreover, Chinese companies were also very active in 2011, which helped increase the proportion of new issuance from the emerging markets to 22% from just 19% in 2010, and even lower in previous years. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;

