(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- We are affirming our ratings on NAV Canada, including the 'AA'
long-term issuer credit and senior secured debt ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of moderate air traffic
growth for the company over the next two years.
Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'AA'
long-term issuer credit and senior secured debt ratings and its 'AA-'
subordinated debt rating on civil air navigation services provider NAV Canada.
The outlook is stable.
"NAV Canada has a strong operating track record, thanks to cost reduction
initiatives during difficult traffic conditions and a lack of new borrowing
intentions by virtue of its mature capital program," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Paul Judson. The company's funds from operations and
EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios were about 3.0x and 1.7x, respectively,
in fiscal 2011.
The ratings on NAV Canada primarily reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the
company's light-handed and flexible regulatory framework, under which the
government of Canada (AAA/Stable/A-1+) has granted NAV Canada a perpetual
monopoly over civil air navigation services in Canadian-controlled airspace
and full rate-setting power (subject to 60 days' advance notice) to meet
financial requirements. This, coupled with the company's ability to seize
aircraft for nonpayment of user charges and effective decline in real user
charge levels since 1999, gives the company significant leeway to increase
rates to compensate for potential traffic shortfalls.
In addition, the company has adequate internal and external liquidity to
manage cash flow timing differences, fund capital expenditures, and support
operations and debt service in the event of a financial shock.
Partially offsetting these strengths is NAV Canada's high fixed cost
structure, reflecting the company's exclusive use of debt financing due to its
status as a nonshare capital corporation and significant labor costs within a
unionized environment. The company's total debt represented about 240% of
revenues (excluding rate stabilization adjustments) in fiscal 2011, while its
interest and labor expenses accounted for about 80%. This limits NAV Canada's
ability to cut spending in times of declining revenue, as does its need to
maintain high safety standards and the public opposition that would likely
follow a major cut in air traffic services.
Furthermore, NAV Canada has exposure to air traffic volumes that are
susceptible to recessions, geopolitical events, and natural catastrophes. In
addition to domestic traffic, NAV Canada handles significant flyover traffic
between Europe and the U.S., which gives it a larger and more direct channel
of exposure to global economic events relative to Canadian airports that have
more domestic-oriented throughput.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NAV Canada's air traffic will
follow a moderate growth path over the next two years. We also expect the
company's total debt to decline in tandem with scheduled repayments on its
series 97-2 amortizing revenue bonds and potential use of excess cash balances
to reduce its refinancing commitments. The ratings could come under pressure
if we expected the company's cash-based operating margins, cash-based debt
service coverage ratios, or liquidity to fall materially below fiscal
2008-2010 levels. We could also take negative rating action if we came to
believe that weaker traffic, investment write-downs, or other financial events
would, absent an offsetting increase in user charges, reduce the company's
notional rate stabilization account below its target balance for a prolonged
period. We think an upgrade is unlikely in the next two years, given NAV
Canada's financial break-even mandate that in our view effectively precludes a
material strengthening in financial ratios to levels consistent with a higher
rating.
