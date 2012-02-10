(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - OVERVIEW

-- We raised our ratings on two classes from Goldentree Loan Opportunities IV Ltd., and removed one of them from CreditWatch positive.

-- We affirmed our ratings on six classes from the same transaction and removed three of them from CreditWatch positive.

-- The upgrades reflect an increase in overcollateralization and improved credit quality within the collateral pool.

-- The affirmations reflect the availability of sufficient credit support at the current rating level.

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on two classes of notes from Goldentree Loan Opportunities IV Ltd., a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by GoldenTree Asset Management L.P., and removed one of them from CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on six classes and removed three of them from CreditWatch positive (see list). Today's upgrades reflect improvements in the overcollateralization (O/C) available to support the rated notes and in the credit quality of the transaction's underlying asset portfolio since we lowered our ratings on the transaction in December 2009. As of the December 2011 trustee report, the class A O/C ratio had increased to 137.89% from 133.08% in September 2009, and the balance of defaulted assets had declined to $7.86 million from $16.62 million. The rating affirmations on the notes reflect the availability of sufficient credit support at the current rating levels. We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATING ACTIONS

Goldentree Loan Opportunities IV Ltd.

Rating Class To From A-1cS AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) C BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH Goldentree Loan Opportunities IV Ltd.

Rating Class To From A-2 AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos B A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos D BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos RATINGS AFFIRMED Goldentree Loan Opportunities IV Ltd. Class Rating A-1a AA+ (sf) A-1b AA+ (sf) A-1cJ AA+ (sf) Primary Credit Analyst: Daniel Hu, New York (1) 212-438-2206;

