(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB+'
corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Miami-based Interval Leisure Group
Inc. are not currently affected by the company's announcement that it has
entered into an amended and restated $500 million revolving credit facility,
which replaced its previous $50 million revolving credit facility (undrawn at
March 31, 2012) and $150 million term loan ($51 million at March 31, 2012) due
July 2013. The new credit facility will mature June 2017. Proceeds from the new
credit facility are available for general corporate purposes, including working
capital, capital expenditures, and acquisitions. In addition, proceeds are
available for the redemption of the company's $300 million 9.5% senior notes,
due August 2016 and callable Sept. 1, 2012 at par. Our issue-level rating on the
notes remains unchanged, as we expect the company to call the notes in September
2012. However, if the notes are not called, we would lower our issue-level
rating on the notes to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and revise the recovery rating to '6'
from '4', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for
lenders in the event of default. This rating action would reflect the
substantial increase in the amount of senior secured debt ahead of the notes.
Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating continues to factor in our expectation that
Interval will use free operating cash flow (FOCF) broadly for modest-sized
acquisitions, share repurchases, dividends, and debt repayment. While the
additional debt capacity under the new revolver may also be used for these
purposes, we expect Interval to maintain a cushion relative to our maximum
3.5x leverage threshold at the 'BB+' rating. This threshold reflects our
assessment of Interval's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to
our criteria. Based on our current performance expectations, which incorporate
high-single-digit percentage area revenue growth and low-single-digit
percentage area EBITDA growth in 2012, we believe the company will generate
meaningful levels of FOCF in future periods. We could revise our rating
outlook to negative if management pursues more aggressive shareholder-friendly
initiatives that would result in total debt to EBITDA higher than 3.5x or FFO
to total debt less than 20%. The absence of a long-term leverage policy by
management results in some uncertainty regarding the company's future plans
for the balance sheet and limits our consideration for a higher rating.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)