Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'BB+' issue-level rating on Little Rock-based incumbent local exchange carrier
(ILEC) Windstream Corp.'s amended and restated $2.8 billion senior secured
credit facility and assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating to the company's
proposed $280 million senior secured term loan A-3. The recovery rating is '1',
which indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of
payment default.
This credit facility amends and restates the term loans in the credit
agreement by extending the maturity and resetting the amortization of the
existing A-2 tranche while creating a new A-3 tranche. The amended facility
will consist of a $1.25 billion revolver, a $172 million term loan A-2 due
2013--a portion of which will be extended to 2016, a $284 million term loan
B-1 due 2013, a $1.05 billion term loan B-2 due 2015, and the new $280 million
term loan A-3.
Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Windstream are not
affected by the new debt since we expect the company to use the proceeds to
repay $280 million outstanding under the revolver; we therefore believe that
pro forma leverage of about 3.9x should remain unchanged. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Windstream,
published Aug. 2, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)
The ratings on Windstream reflect an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial
policy with a commitment to a substantial common dividend, which limits
potential debt reduction; an aggressive acquisition strategy; and a "weak"
business risk profile (as defined in our criteria) characterized by
competitive pressures from wireless substitution and cable telephony, with
resultant ongoing access-line losses. Through a series of acquisitions, the
company has also increased its exposure to business segments with even greater
competition, including competitive local exchange carriers, which have weak
margins and depend on the incumbent local telephone company to provide
services.
Tempering factors include the company's solid market position as the leading
provider of local and long-distance telecommunications services in somewhat
less competitive and geographically diverse secondary and tertiary markets,
growth from digital subscriber-line (DSL) services, still-healthy EBITDA
margins, and solid free operating cash flow.
RAITNGS LIST
Windstream Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
New Ratings
Windstream Corp.
$280 mil senior secured term loan A-3 BB+
Recovery Rating 1
Ratings Affirmed
Windstream Corp.
Senior Secured
Amended & extended cred fac BB+
Recovery Rating 1
