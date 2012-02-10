(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings released a new installment of its Native American Gaming Insights series, focusing on off-reservation gaming. In the report, Fitch discusses pertinent regulatory topics related to off-reservation gaming including the Department of Interior's (DOI) stance on off-reservation gaming under President Obama and new developments surrounding the 2009 Salazar v. Carcieri Supreme Court ruling (Carcieri).

Specific items in the report investors may find useful include:

--Summary table of notable casino projects being built off-reservation or on an initial reservation with competitive impact analysis;

--Flow chart of the regulatory approval process for gaming on land acquired after Oct. 17, 1998;

--A library of links featuring notable rulings, releases by DOI and Bureau of Indian Affairs, laws, testimonies, studies, etc.;

--Comments regarding other considerations including capital market access for Native American casino greenfield projects and potential impact from the upcoming presidential election.

In the report, Fitch states that the DOI under President Obama has taken a pragmatic stance towards off-reservation gaming. However, notable roadblocks remain, particularly for tribes whose reservations are located a considerable distance away from the proposed project site and for tribes that were federally recognized after 1934. The uncertainty relating to the upcoming election cycle, the future state of the capital markets and the outcome of several pending precedent setting suits make the outlook for off-reservation gaming highly uncertain. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)