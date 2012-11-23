Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Close Brothers Group's (CBG) and its wholly owned banking subsidiary Close Brothers Limited's (CBL) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Their Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The IDRs and VRs reflect the bank's strong position in niche markets where it has been generating strong margins, and growing quickly because of limited competition. Fitch views these markets, especially property finance, as higher risk, which is reflected in high impaired loans ratios but the risk is largely mitigated by good management of these loans. The bank grew its loan book rapidly in FY12, particularly in the property, motor and asset finance sectors. Fitch notes that the bank tightened its lending criteria against real estate loans in 2009 and re-focussed on the UK and geographic areas it knows well. Loan-to-value ratios remain low. Most of the group's impaired loans arose from the asset finance and remaining legacy (pre-2009) property books. No additional new impairments have been generated on the post-2009 property loans. The maturity of funding and loans is generally well matched at the bank despite a shortening of the average funding maturity in FY12 following a recent motor finance securitisation of c.GBP500m. Funding has become more diversified since 2009 but while customer term deposits have increased, there is still some reliance on wholesale markets. The group has three business lines (banking, asset management and securities trading), which has diversified its revenue streams. Nonetheless, operating profit is generated mostly by the bank. The group's securities trading business is a cyclical business and its underlying performance was affected by the lack of investor risk appetite. Asset management remained loss-making in FY12 but the restructuring phase has largely been completed and the business is expected by Fitch to become profitable in FY13-FY14. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The group and the bank's VRs and IDRs are high when viewed in light of the riskiness of the loan portfolio and very fast growth seen over the past two years. The ratings are therefore sensitive to continued strong growth over an extended time period, which will put pressure on the bank's funding and capitalisation. They are also sensitive to a deterioration in the performance of the loan book, although this is not Fitch's base case scenario. Fitch also views a narrowing mismatch between the maturity profile of its funding and of its assets as a negative rating driver. This could result from either a shorter maturity profile of its funding or from the extending maturity of its assets. Another trigger for a downgrade could be if the asset management business remains a drain on profits or if the weakening of the securities business becomes structural rather than cyclical. Upward potential for the ratings is limited given CBG's and CBL's relatively small niche businesses. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES CBG and CBL's ratings are equalised because of the absence of double leverage at the group and the high fungibility of capital and liquidity between the parent and the bank, in line with Fitch's criteria. A large increase in double leverage could result in a notching of the ratings of the group and those of the bank. The rating actions are as follows: Close Brothers Group Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' Close Brothers Limited Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Senior unsecured EMTN programme ratings affirmed at 'A'/ 'F1' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2012, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria