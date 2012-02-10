(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Ohio-based health care distributor Cardinal Health Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) are unaffected by the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) suspension of the company's license to distribute controlled medicines from its Lakeland, Fla. distribution center. The suspension was due to high quantities of oxycodone sales to four of Cardinal Health's Florida pharmacy customers, which the DEA believes could be involved in a scheme to illegally redistribute the drugs. Cardinal Health has since been granted a temporary restraining order on the DEA's suspension from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which allows the company to continue to ship controlled medicines from Lakeland. The court order found that Cardinal Health will likely succeed on the merits of its challenge to the DEA suspension.

A preliminary injunction hearing is currently scheduled for Feb. 13, 2012. The DEA suspension was only for controlled substances at one distribution center; we believe Cardinal Health would be able to service customers of the Lakeland facility from its Jackson, Miss. facility. By comparison, the DEA suspended four of Cardinal Health's facilities in 2007. The 2007 suspensions resulted in some customer loss and additional costs, but the impact to cash flows were not significant enough to merit a downgrade. Our ratings could be affected if the DEA were to suspend additional Cardinal Health facilities, such that our 2012 revenue and earnings expectations could be jeopardized, but we are not aware of any DEA intention to suspend additional facilities. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)