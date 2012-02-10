(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

We expect U.S.-based Patriot Coal Corp.'s 2012 revenues and EBITDA will likely be lower than our previous expectations due to weaker market demand for thermal coal.

-- As a result, we believe Patriot's credit metrics will deteriorate to a level no longer consistent with a 'B+' corporate credit rating.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Patriot to 'B' from 'B+'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance expectations and meet with management to discuss its near-term operating and financial prospects, including liquidity and end-market demand trends.

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its corporate credit rating on St. Louis, Mo.-based Patriot Coal Corp. (Patriot) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains '3'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that Patriot's 2012 operating performance will likely be lower than we previously expected given lower demand for thermal coal," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Maurice Austin. "We believe that natural gas substitution and a warmer-than-normal winter season is negatively affecting demand for thermal coal and, as a result, on Patriot's thermal coal production. Consequently, we expect Patriot, which recently announced that it was cutting its higher-cost metallurgical coal production, will also curtail its production of thermal coal. We recently announced our expectations of the company's 2012 adjusted EBITDA--likely in the $365 million area. However, we now believe Patriot will have difficulty achieving this target.

Given these assumptions, we expect total adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain above 5x and funds from operations to total debt to remain below 10% over the next several quarters, more in line with a lower rating." The rating on Patriot reflects our continuing assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" (as our criteria define the term). We may, however, given our assumptions, revise our assessment of Patriot's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" (as defined by our criteria) following the completion of our analysis. The company has significant exposure to the high-cost Central Appalachia (CAPP) region and faces challenges posed by the inherent risks of coal mining, including operating problems, price volatility, and increasing costs and regulatory scrutiny. Patriot has large legacy liabilities but possesses adequate liquidity, in our view, to meet its near-term obligations.

"In resolving the CreditWatch listing," Mr. Austin continued, "we will review our performance expectations, Patriot's liquidity position and assess its operating prospects to determine whether a lower rating is warranted. This will include meeting with management to discuss its near-term operating and financial prospects, including end-market demand trends." We believe potential rating downside is likely limited to one notch and expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next several weeks. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)