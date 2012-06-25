(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rejection
of Mississippi Power Co.'s (A/Stable/A-1) filing by the Mississippi Public
Service Commission to recover financing costs during the construction of the
Kemper integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) unit has no immediate
effect on credit quality. The decision, however, sets an unfavorable precedent
as Mississippi Power pursues the IGCC unit and increases business risk by
postponing the use of regulatory elements authorized by the Mississippi
legislature that we viewed as credit supportive and prevents, for the time
being, a measure of expected financial improvement at Mississippi Power. Credit
quality could be impaired if Mississippi Power has to accrue all related
financing costs until the plant goes into service in 2014.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)