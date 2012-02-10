(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
assigned its 'A+' rating to the $200 million senior unsecured floating-rate
notes due 2014 issued by Banco Santander-Chile S.A. (BSCh; A+/Watch
Neg/A-1), and placed that rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. We
expect that the bank will use the net proceeds from the sale of each series of
notes it issues under the program for general banking purposes.
The rating on the notes is the same as the issuer credit rating on BSCh,
reflecting the notes' equal rank in right of payment with all of the bank's
other senior unsecured obligations. The negative CreditWatch listing of the
rating on the notes reflects that on the ratings of its majority owner,
Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+), because a
downgrade of Santander would trigger a similar action on BSCh.
The ratings on BSCh reflect the bank's "strong" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding,
and" adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). Also, the
ratings on BSCh incorporate our consideration of it as a strategically
important subsidiary of Santander and the application of our revised group
methodology for banks. According to this methodology, the rating on
strategically important subsidiaries can be up to three notches above their
stand-alone credit profiles, which for BSCh is 'a-', but is subject to a cap
of one notch below the group credit profile level of of Santander. Therefore,
a downgrade of Santander would trigger a similar action on BSCh.
RATINGS LIST
Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/A-1
New Rating, Placed On CreditWatch
Senior Unsecured
$200 mil floating-rate nts due 2014 A+/Watch Neg
Primary Credit Analyst: Sergio Fuentes, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2131;
sergio_fuentes@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Suzane Iamamoto, Sao Paulo (55) 11 3039-9728;
suzane_iamamoto@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)