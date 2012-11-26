(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 26 - Based on the documentation provided, Fitch Ratings expects to rate Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo's (COFIDE) upcoming 4.75% USD senior unsecured notes (the notes) maturing in 2022 'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes (for an amount to be determined) will be COFIDE's senior unsecured obligations but, in the event of insolvency, will be subordinated to labor claims, tax claims, existing and future secured indebtedness and other debt and obligations which are granted preferential treatment under Peruvian law. Principal under the notes will mature on Feb. 8, 2022, and they will carry a fixed interest rate of 4.75%; interest payments will be made semi-annually on Feb. 8 and Aug. 8 of each year. The notes will be consolidated and form a single series with the $400 million notes that COFIDE originally issued on Feb. 8, 2012. The expected rating of the notes is at the same level of the entity's 'BBB' long-term foreign currency IDR, which is driven by the support COFIDE would receive from its owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be needed. COFIDE will use the proceeds from the planned issue for general business purposes. COFIDE is Peru's state-owned development bank. Fitch currently rates COFDIE as follows: --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'; --Support Rating '2'; --Support Rating Floor 'BBB'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)