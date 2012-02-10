(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on Ruby Pipeline, LLC (Ruby) at 'BBB-'. Additionally, Fitch has
affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on Ruby's proposed offering of $1.075 billion in 5-
and 10-year senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Ruby is a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated interstate
natural gas pipeline providing 1.5 Bcf/d (billion cubic feet per day) of natural
gas delivery capacity from the Opal Hub in Wyoming to the Malin Hub in Oregon,
on the California border. The 673-mile pipeline was completed in July 2011.
Ruby's operations are supported by take-or-pay capacity reservation contracts
with mostly investment grade counterparties. Ruby's ratings reflect the cash
flow stability and relatively low business risk associated with an interstate
natural gas pipeline. Recontracting risk is a longer term concern. However, the
long-term nature of existing contracts, Ruby's first-mover advantage in what
should be a moderate gas-demand-growth geographic region, and its access to
growing gas supply basins helps to mitigate some of the risk surrounding Ruby's
ability to recontract its capacity.
Ruby is an indirect operating subsidiary of a joint venture holding company that
is owned 50/50 by El Paso Corp. (EP; rated with an IDR of 'BB+' by Fitch) and
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a large independent infrastructure fund
formed in 2006. Ruby's ratings reflect Fitch's assessment of Ruby on a
stand-alone basis.
On Oct. 16, 2011, Kinder Morgan Inc. (IDR 'BB+') announced it had agreed to
acquire EP for roughly $38 billion including debt (cash and stock consideration
of roughly $21 billion). Following this transaction Fitch placed the ratings of
both EP and KMI on Rating Watch Negative. This transaction has no impact on
Fitch's ratings for Ruby, which is a non-consolidated, bankruptcy-remote,
non-recourse joint venture of EP.
Key Rating Drivers:
Cash Flow and Earnings Stability: Ruby has roughly 72% of its capacity
subscribed under long-term reservation contracts with a weighted average
contract life of 11.5 years. These contracts are ship-or-pay type contracts
providing a high amount of revenue and cash flow certainty. Assuming Ruby
generates revenue from capacity reservations only, Fitch estimates that the
pipeline's Debt/EBITDA leverage will be roughly 5.0 times (x) in 2012, moving to
4.2x in 2014 before moving to 4.0x or below in 2016 as Ruby's term loan is
amortized. Under a capacity-payment-only scenario, leverage is high in the
initial stages of the forecast. However, the forced deleveraging that Ruby's
amortizing term loan provides results in more appropriate leverage metrics in
2014 relative to Ruby's single-asset pipeline peers, without any consideration
provided to any potential incremental capacity sales for uncontracted capacity.
Long-term Contracts: As mentioned, Ruby has a significant amount of its capacity
contracted with long-term capacity reservation contracts with investment grade
counterparties - a mix of utilities and gas producers. Pacific Gas & Electric
(PG&E; rated 'A-') is the anchor shipper accounting for 34% of the pipeline's
contracted capacity with a 15-year contract. There is moderate counterparty risk
associated with Ruby's producer contract portfolio; however, to the extent that
Ruby has a capacity contract with a sub-investment or unrated-grade entity it
has gotten letters of credit in support of a portion of the counterparty's
contractual obligation.
Favorable Supply Demand Dynamics: Ruby provides the most direct and most
economic access for Northern California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest (PNW)
to Rocky Mountain area gas supply. CA, the PNW and NV on a combined basis are
expected to experience moderate gas demand growth in the longer term stemming
mostly from power generation. With Western Canadian gas imports expected to
decline, Rocky Mountain gas as a supply source to the region offers the
potential for significant growth which will benefit Ruby. Ruby, as the first new
direct pipe with excess capacity, should enjoy significant advantage over other
transportation methods for Rockies gas to get to markets in CA, NV and PNW.
Low Maintenance/Operating Costs: Ruby is a new pipeline with very low
maintenance and operating costs, particularly for the initial years of the
pipeline's life when heavy safety testing will not be needed or required. As a
new pipe, Ruby should largely be free from federal scrutiny or mandates from the
Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Federal
Transportation Safety Board with regard to hydrostatically testing existing
pipeline infrastructure.
Recontracting Risk: Ruby currently has long-term contracts with 11
counterparties for 72% of its capacity. The majority of these roll off in 2021,
with the rest of the capacity rolling off by 2026. As such Ruby is exposed to
the possibility that current capacity cannot be recontracted at current rates or
current volumes. However, given the tenor of the proposed bond issuance (5- and
10- year notes), this is not a major issue for bondholders as proposed issuances
would be expected to mature prior to contract expiry. Fitch would also note that
the supply demand dynamic within the markets that Ruby serves are trending in
Ruby's favor. Should this dynamic materially change Fitch would likely take a
negative rating action.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Rating at 'BBB-';
--$1.075 billion in 5- and 10-year senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Primary Analyst
Peter Molica
Director
Fitch, Inc.
+1-212-908-0288,
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Joynt
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0842
Committee Chair
Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2090
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
(New York Ratings Team)