(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - OVERVIEW
-- We placed our ratings on three construction loan securitizations and
one RMBS transaction serviced by Hipotecaria Su Casita (HSCCICB 06, HSCCB 08,
Construction Loan Trust Series 2005-1's mezzanine notes and BRHCGCB 03U) on
CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placements follow a company announcement that a group
of Su Casita's shareholders will meet at the end of the month to discuss the
possible dissolution and liquidation of the company.
-- The CreditWatch placements reflect the possible negative impact that
the liquidation of Su Casita, or even the replacement of the company as a
servicer, could have on the transactions' underlying asset portfolios.
Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on
three construction loan securitizations originated and serviced by Hipotecaria
Su Casita S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. (Su Casita), on CreditWatch with negative
implications. The affected deals are Hipotecaria Su Casita-Bursatilizaciones de
Creditos Puente II's series HSCCICB 06 and HSCCB 08, and the mezzanine notes
from the Hipotecaria Su Casita Construction Loan Trust series 2005-1. At the
same time, we also placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the Hipotecaria
Su Casita Bursatilizaciones de Hipotecas Residenciales RMBS series BRHCGCB 03U,
a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction (see list).
The negative CreditWatch placements follow a company announcement that a group
of Su Casita's shareholders will meet Feb. 28, 2012, to discuss the possible
dissolution and liquidation of the company.
The CreditWatch placements reflect the possible negative impact that the
company's possible liquidation could have on the underlying asset portfolios
that it services. In light of the company's announcement, we believe all
parties involved in the transactions should proceed with replacement processes
to substitute Su Casita as primary servicer. Even if replacement servicers are
approved, however, it is possible that there could be cash flow disruptions to
the trust during the replacement and notification processes. We expect to
resolve the CreditWatch placements within the next 90 days.
As of today, no servicer replacement process has started for the construction
loan securitizations. On Aug. 1, 2011, a bondholder assembly agreed to replace
Su Casita with Pendulum, S. de R.L. de C.B. (ranked as AVERAGE as a
residential loan servicer and ABOVE AVERAGE as a special servicer) for the
RMBS transaction; however, this process has yet to be completed.
The subordinated classes from HSCCICB 06-2 and HSCCB 08-2, rated 'mxD (sf)',
are not affected. Likewise, we previously withdrew our rating on the senior
VFN notes from the Construction Loan Trust series 2005-1 transaction in May
2010 after the notes were prepaid.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Ratings Affirmed On One Mexican Construction Loan Securitization
Originated By Su Casita, published Feb. 09, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis, published
Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Hipotecaria Su Casita Ranking Lowered To BELOW AVERAGE Due To
Deteriorating Performance And A Weak Financial Position, published on April
28, 2011.
-- Three Hipotecaria Su Casita Construction Loan Securitization Ratings
Lowered, published Dec. 30, 2010.
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Mexican Residential
Mortgage-Backed Securities, published on Sept. 15, 2010.
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Construction Loan
Securitizations In Mexico, published Oct 7, 2009.
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
Hipotecaria Su Casita - Bursatilizaciones de Hipotecas
Residenciales
Rating
Series To From
BRHCGCB 03U mxAAA (sf)/Watch Neg mxAAA (sf)
Hipotecaria Su Casita - Bursatilizaciones de Creditos Puente II
Rating
Series To From
HSCCICB 06 B (sf)/Watch Neg B (sf)
HSCCICB 06 mxBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg mxBB+ (sf)
HSCCB 08 mxBBB (sf)/Watch Neg mxBBB (sf)
Hipotecaria Su Casita Construction Loan Trust
Rating
Series To From
Mezzanine
Notes 2005-1 B (sf)/Watch Neg B (sf)
Mezzanine
Notes 2005-1 mxBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg mxBB+ (sf)
Primary Credit Analyst: Daniel Castineyra, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4497;
Daniel_Castineyra@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Mauricio Tello, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4446;
mauricio_tello@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)