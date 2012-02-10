(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone
conference call on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
to discuss the U.S. Banking Sector. The call will feature an overview of the
fourth quarter's operating performance and Standard & Poor's view on the
challenges facing the industry, as well as an update on earnings, capital,
liquidity and the regulatory environment. The credit analysts participating in
the call include: Matthew Albrect, John K. Bartko, Barbara Duberstein, Kenneth
Frey, Robert Hansen, Craig Parmelee, and Stuart Plesser.
Teleconference slides and related articles will be available on our
public website: www.events.standardandpoors.com at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the
call. To access this material, simply click on the link for this
teleconference.
After prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be
available to answer your questions regarding these industries.
If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of
time, please submit by sending an email to
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Please note that Standard & Poor's offers all of its broadcast
teleconference calls to all interested participants on a complimentary basis.
The teleconference will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Please call at
least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the
pre-call registration process.
Live Dial-in Numbers:
-- US/Canada Toll Free: 1-866-617-1526
-- US/Canada Toll: 1-210-795-0624
-- UK Toll Free: 0800-279-9630
-- UK Toll: 44-20-7108-6390
-- Conference ID#: 6065662
-- Passcode: SANDP
Streaming Audio:
The call will also be available live in "listen-only" mode at
www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the Real Player(tm) software,
sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback is available until
Wednesday, March, 14, 2012.
