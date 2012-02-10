(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We raised our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes from CSAM Funding I and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes.

-- The upgrades reflect a paydown to the class A-1 and A-2 notes and the improved performance we have observed in the deal's underlying asset portfolio since our March 24, 2011, rating actions. The affirmations reflect the availability of sufficient credit support at the current rating level.

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes from CSAM Funding I, a U.S. collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by CSFB Alternative Capital Inc. At the same time, we removed them from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with positive implications on Nov. 14, 2011. We also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes (see list). The upgrades reflect a paydown to the class A-1 and A-2 notes and the improved performance we have observed in the deal's underlying asset portfolio since our March 24, 2011, rating actions. As of the Jan. 23, 2012, trustee report, the class A-1 and A-2 notes have paid down $3.39 million and $181.96 million, respectively. The transaction's asset portfolio had $32.61 million in 'CCC' category rated obligations and $23.18 million in defaulted obligations as of Jan. 23, 2012, which is a decrease from $50.17 million in 'CCC' category rated obligations and $26.60 million in defaulted obligations noted in the Feb. 23, 2011, trustee report. We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes to reflect our view that the credit support available is commensurate with the current ratings. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings on the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Class To From B-1 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos B-2 AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos RATINGS AFFIRMED CSAM Funding I Class Rating A-1 AAA (sf) A-2 AAA (sf) Primary Credit Analyst: Eileen Wong, New York (1) 212-438-3964;

