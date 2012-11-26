Nov 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned ratings to two debt issues of Cox Communications Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of family controlled Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. (Cox). We assigned our `BBB' issue-level ratings to Cox Communications Inc.'s $1 billion notes due 2022 and $500 million notes due 2042. Approximately $1 billion of the proceeds will be used to refinance debt (including premiums) at Cox Communications and $500 million will be used to pay a dividend to Cox Enterprises Inc., which in turn will use the funds to finance a loan to its shareholders. Both debt issues will be sold under Rule 144A (regulation S outside of the US) without registration rights. The approximate $600 million increase in net debt does not represent a material change to overall credit quality and existing ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating. Cox Enterprises' most valuable assets, its cable television properties, are held at the Cox Communications level and we analyze Cox Communications on a consolidated basis with Cox Enterprises. The ratings reflect our view of an overall "satisfactory" business position, primarily derived from the company's well-positioned TV operations, which provide good revenue visibility; solid cash flow generation; and our expectation of a prudent financial policy. For the corporate credit rating rationale on Cox Enterprises, please see the summary analysis published on Aug. 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Cox Enterprises Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating Cox Communications Inc. Senior Unsecured $1 Bil. Notes Due 2022 BBB $500 Mil. Notes Due 2042 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.