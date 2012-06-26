America Movil expects Mexico antitrust review in 1st-qtr
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's America Movil expects a regulatory review of antitrust rules in place against it to be published in the first quarter, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Friday.
TORONTO, June 26 Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO): * Expects at least $400 million cost synergies from M&I takeover, ahead of
previous estimates * BMO integration of M&I assets ahead of schedule - CEO Downe * BMO reaffirms goal of $1 billion net income from u.s. retail and wealth
business in medium term * BMO capital markets says expanding U.S. equity platform, taking market share
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's America Movil expects a regulatory review of antitrust rules in place against it to be published in the first quarter, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Volkswagen's former Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who left the company following a showdown with ex-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn in 2015, has testified to prosecutors investigating Winterkorn's involvement in the carmaker's diesel scandal, according to Winterkorn's lawyer.
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.