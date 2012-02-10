(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following class of LB-UBS
Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2006-C7 on Rating Watch Negative.
--$302 million class A-M 'AAAsf'.
The class has been placed on Rating Watch Negative based on new transfers of top
15 loans into special servicing and an increase in preliminary estimates of
expected losses from these loans. Since the last review, five additional loans
within the top 15 transferred to special servicing, making seven of the top 15
loans specially serviced.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status upon a complete review of the
transaction within the next couple months, and include an analysis of updated
valuations and performance data. Fitch expects class A-M could be downgraded
multiple categories given the high percentage of expected losses coupled with
limited subordination of the remaining classes.
Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate
CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for
U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
