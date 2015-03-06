BRIEF-Hyduke to acquire Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd
* Hyduke to acquire structural steel manufacturer avalanche Metal Industries Ltd of Kelowna, B.C.
* Hyduke to acquire structural steel manufacturer avalanche Metal Industries Ltd of Kelowna, B.C.
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.