Trump signs repeal of U.S. broadband privacy rules
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said.
March 6 S&P Dow Jones Indices:
* Says Apple set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average
* Says Apple Inc will replace AT&T Inc in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after close of trading on Wednesday, March 18
* Says index change was prompted by Visa Inc's 4:1 stock split which is scheduled to be effective at the same time Source text: bit.ly/1Gqvki0 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said.
* Hyduke to acquire structural steel manufacturer avalanche Metal Industries Ltd of Kelowna, B.C.