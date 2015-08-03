Aug 3 Promontory Financial Group LLC should be denied access to confidential supervisory bank information, New York state's banking regulator said in a report issued on Monday.

The sanction against the Washington D.C.-based consulting firm arises from a probe into Promontory's work for London-based Standard Chartered Plc, the report said.

The department said it intends to deny any such requests for confidential information, which is necessary for certain consulting work, until further notice.

