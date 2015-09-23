BRIEF-CellSeed announces exercise of options
* Says 550,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 550,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 28
Sept 23 Onxeo SA :
* Said on Tuesday announced a decision in litigation opposing company to Eurofins group of companies and ABL before the Paris commercial court
* "In its decision, the Paris commercial court considered that Onxeo did not fulfil its contractual disclosure obligation towards Eurofins"
* Paris commercial court at the same time has held that Eurofins owed same amount to Onxeo under contract as price of the option
* Dispute was related to transfer by Onxeo to Eurofins of a phenotyping technology to diagnose resistance to antiviral drugs
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 550,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 550,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 28
* Cash position as of Dec. 31, 2016: 7.4 million euros ($8.04 million)