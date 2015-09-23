Sept 23 Onxeo SA :

* Said on Tuesday announced a decision in litigation opposing company to Eurofins group of companies and ABL before the Paris commercial court

* "In its decision, the Paris commercial court considered that Onxeo did not fulfil its contractual disclosure obligation towards Eurofins"

* Paris commercial court at the same time has held that Eurofins owed same amount to Onxeo under contract as price of the option

* Dispute was related to transfer by Onxeo to Eurofins of a phenotyping technology to diagnose resistance to antiviral drugs

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)